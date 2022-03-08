Get ready to heat things up

It is time to heat things up, literally. We are talking about fire so hot it will melt glass. That’s the experience you will get at Epiphany Glass Studio in Metro Detroit. They are offering “do it yourself” workshops where you will learn about this colorful art form and create a masterpiece by yourself.

Shannon Teeple, spokesperson for Epiphany Studios, joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about the company and its workshop.

Teeple says April Wager is the owner of Epiphany Glass and has been an artist and professional glassblower for 25 years. She said when Wager first began her craft, she acquired the 4,000-square-foot hot shop, as well as the gallery. She said sculptures and other items are available for purchase.

The studio is now providing a do-it-yourself, hands-on glassblowing workshop. It’s an opportunity, according to Teeple, to try something new and be creative. She said that you will be able to come in, select your colors, and work with a studio artist on your own pieces of art. She also said that you have a large assortment to choose from and that you get to use all of the equipment and melt the colors directly in the furnace.

The next glassblowing session will be held on March 19, and you will be able to make a bird. The fee ranges from $95 to $150, depending on the piece and its difficulty.

You may register for the workshop on their website or in person at the studio, which is located at 770 Orchard Lake Rd in Pontiac, Michigan.

Watch the video above for the full interview.