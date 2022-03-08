New shop in Northville focuses on meats, cheeses and more

There is a new to-go style spot in downtown Northville that’s offering sandwiches, salads and more.

Jessica Poole, the owner of The Little Salumi, appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about the shop’s menu. She said The Little Salumi has a grab-and-go case to accommodate the current food trends. Items include dips, desserts and sides like pimento cheese dip, tuna pasta salad, chicken salad and other items. Paninis are also on the menu. Jessica said The Muffaletta is the favorite. It features spicy capicola, mortadella, salami, provolone, and a homemade olive salad. Jessica said a sweet and savory sandwich is The Figgy, which includes prosciutto, fig jam and brie cheese. The shop also offers charcuterie options, along with beer and wine to go.

The Little Salumi is located at 137 E. Main Street in downtown Northville near the clock tower. Watch the video above to see more of what The Little Salumi has to offer.