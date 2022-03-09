One of the country’s only Black-owned ice cream manufacturers, based in Detroit

From childhood fascination, to a burgeoning Ice Cream company, HattieGirl ice cream is providing Michiganders with a unique southern twist on this frozen treat.

James Render, founder and CEO of HattieGirl Ice Cream, joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about how his company began, and some of the distinctive flavors.

With classic southern-inspired flavors like sweet potato pie, pound cake, butter pecan, and pistachio, Render said the ice cream is all natural and homemade. He said his favorite flavors are the pound cake, and sweet potato pie.

Render said he has been making ice cream since the third grade, when he was enthralled with a fascination for cookbooks. He said his mother taught him how to use an ice cream maker that he received for Christmas. The business name “Hattie Girl“ came from his mother, who was given the name by her mother Lula.

HattieGirl Ice Cream will be moving into Walmart and Meijer stores by the end of the month, and you can find them at many other Metro Detroit locations.

To see the ice cream, and the full interview, watch the video above.