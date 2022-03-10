Are you ready to see your “Waitress”?

The hit Broadway musical “Waitress” will be at the Fischer Theatre from March 15th-20the, and actress Dayna Marie Quincy joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about the show, and growing up in Detroit.

Waitress is a story following Jenna, a waitress, and her discovery of self love and unconditional love through her friendships and relationships in her community.

Dayna plays “Nurse Norma” in the show, and acts as Jenna’s gynecological nurse. Dayna said that because Jenna is pregnant, Nurse Norma gets to see the more intimate moments with Jenna, and provide some comedic relief.

Dayna grew up in Detroit, and said performing at Renaissance high school kickstarted everything for her. She said while she did not plan on going into music as a career, those early years growing up in Motown changed her life.

To hear where Dayna went to eat during her first time back in Detroit, and see the full interview, watch the video above.