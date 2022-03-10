This party is all about creating candles

Lighting up a beautiful candle can set a cozy mood for your home or even your office space. Now there’s a way for you to make your own candle from scratch in a fun party atmosphere. She’s Home Soaptique in Detroit offers sip and pour events where you can create your own fragrance filled candles.

Wanda Curdez and Krisia Lyons from She’s Home Soaptique appeared on “Live In The D” to share what the sip and pour experience is like. Wanda said guests get to pick three fragrance and can make two 8-ounce candles and one 4.5-ounce wax melt during the class. Participants can also sip on wine and nibble on hors d’oeuvres while making the candles. Sip and pour events are held on Saturdays and Sundays.

If you can’t make it to a class, you can still take part in the sip and pour experience with a home edition kit. It includes candle jars, soy wax, fragrances, botanicals and glitter, along with instructions, so you can create your own candles at home.

She’s Home Soaptique also sells candles, wax melts, vegan soaps, natural body care products and home décor. The store is located at 15607 Grand River Avenue in Detroit. Watch the video above to see a demonstration of part of the candle making process.