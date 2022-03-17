Make them envy your green style

It’s St. Patrick’s Day, so you could be wearing green today. But, here’s the thing, the emerald green isn’t something you should only consider if you desire the luck of the Irish.

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined Live in the D hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr to share tips on how to be St. Patty-savvy every day.

Green might be an intimidating color, and it’s not one you see a lot of people wearing unless you’re a Michigan State alum, but Jon says green is trending now because there are always certain colors that designers grab onto every season. He said that pistachio, mint, and light green pastel shades, that we haven’t seen in a long time, are really popular. He says that if you are terrified of the color green, there is a tint for everyone.

Consider balancing green in your outfit with the colors celery green and forest green, according to Jon. He also advised considering forest green as a navy color as well.

Watch the video above to see Jason model green sunglasses and hear more of Jon’s green fashion advice.