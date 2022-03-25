Basic household items that could be hazardous to your pets

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we recognize National Animal Poison Prevention Week, we think it’s important to make pet owners aware that there are many basic items around the house that could be hazardous to your pets.

Some of those common household items that could be dangerous for your pet include:

Chemicals

Cleaners

Gardening and lawn care products

Anna Chrisman, with Michigan Humane, said it’s important to keep these items locked away. She said to think of it as “toddler proofing” your house, as these substances can lead to symptoms like vomiting, inability to stand or tremors. Should your pet present any of these symptoms, pet owners should call ASPCA animal poison control or an emergency vet.

Chrisman also introduced us to Xena Warrior Princess, the pet of the week. Just like the strong female protagonist from the movie, Xena is all about being large and in charge.

With an active personality, Xena needs a home that can provide plenty of energy outlets. She does not have a history with other animals or with children, so Chrisman suggested bringing kids to Michigan Humane to meet her if you have a family who might want to adopt her.

Ad

If you are interested in adopting the pet of the week, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay all your standard adoption fees.

Watch the video above to learn more.