Paralympian snowboarder shares her story of strength

Amy Purdy lost both of her legs at the age of 19 after contracting meningitis, but she didn’t let that keep her from becoming a world-class athlete. Instead, she persevered and became a competitive snowboarder. Purdy’s skills have earned her three medals at the Paralympics and she’s a three-time World Cup Para Snowboard Champion.

Purdy said she was passionate about snowboarding and after losing her legs, she became passionate about finding a way to snowboard again. She started a journey of trying to figure out what she could use for snowboarding. “I think sometimes we don’t know our own strength until we’re forced to find it,” Purdy said.

Purdy has inspired others not only through her snowboarding, but also by competing on “Dancing With the Stars” and in “The Amazing Race.” Purdy said she wants to be able to share the resources that helped her thrive in her life to help others as well. She has also established Adaptive Action Sports, which is a non-profit organization that trains athletes with disabilities to help them make the U.S. Snowboard team for the Paralympics.

Watch the video above to hear more of Amy Purdy’s inspiring story.