“Replay” some classic games, or explore new ones

If you are looking for something different to do indoors while we wait for the warm spring weather, this new gaming haven has something for every generation.

Replay Café is a 5,000 square foot warehouse in Detroit’s North End neighborhood, and makes for a fun escape from the house. You’ll discover 32 high-end gaming PC’s, consoles like Xbox and Game Cube, retro games, and a fully loaded Japanese arcade. Basically, if a game exists, you will most likely find it here.

Each PC is loaded up with approximately 100 games, and the consoles are loaded up with thousands of retro games.

Owner Jake Rzeppa said the idea for Replay Café came about during a game of Dungeons and Dragons at a bar. He and his partner kept getting upsold on beer and food, and they just wanted a quiet place for gaming. With similar internet cafés in Chicago and Boston, the gamers decided to bring the concept to Detroit.

Jake said they are selling individual access to their systems by the hour, and all you have to do is pick a username. They also offer a host of snacks.

Ad

To see more of what they offer, watch the video above.