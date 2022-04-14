Here’s what you should keep in mind when shopping for a deck

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

You will soon want to spend more time relaxing outside around the house, perhaps have a barbecue with family or friends, or relax on with a good book -- and a deck is the perfect setting.

A deck expands the living space of your home. So, whether you want to replace the deck you already have, or add a new one to your home, there are certain things to consider when choosing the best deck for you.

We spoke to the experts at Lumberjack to learn more about the latest trends, and get their advice on how to pick the right deck for you.

While shopping for a deck, they recommend you bring a few things with you:

A rough sketch

Space and height measurements

Budget

Deck color and railing preferences

They will need the first two items to get a feel for what you want. The size and shape of the deck will also affect the overall cost, so having a budget in mind will help them make sure you get the deck you want for the price you want.

Ideas on deck colors and railing preferences will help them better guide you toward your options.

They also said the classic wooden deck is a thing of the past. Wood decks require a lot of maintenance to keep up, and many are opting for products like Trex instead. It gives you a similar look, with lots of nice railing options, while being made of more durable material.

