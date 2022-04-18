37º

Iconic Sports Venue Bracket: Tiger Stadium? The Joe? Vote for your favorite in Round 1

Tiger Stadium, Joe Louis Arena atop the bracket; Win cash prizes for voting

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

DETROIT – Which Detroit-area sports venue is the most iconic of all?

Our newest bracket challenge -- the Iconic Sports Venue Bracket -- will settle the debate once and for all. We’ve selected 16 of our top sports venues -- from the past and the present -- to build the ultimate challenge for the thrill seekers.

Our top two seeds are Tiger Stadium and Joe Louis Arena, but they’ll have some stiff competition.

This bracket challenge has four rounds, so check back daily this week to keep voting. The winner will be revealed on Friday on Live in the D at 10 a.m.

Prizes: Just by voting, you’ll be entered to win a $100 gift card to Jax Car Wash (four in each round) and one grand prize of $500! Thanks to our sponsor, FanDuel Sportsbook -- Make your first bet risk free up to $1,000.

Vote in Round 1 of the Iconic Sports Venue Bracket below (not loading? click here):

