This upscale resale boutique in Ferndale is good for your wallet and the planet

Earth Day is coming up this Friday, and one of the best ways to take care of our planet is to reduce, reuse, and recycle. So why not apply that idea to your wardrobe?Buying previously loved clothes is not only great for the environment, but it’s also good for your bank account. We invited Je Donna Dinges, the CEO of Margaux and Max, an upscale resale boutique in Ferndale, on the show, to tell us more about her store.

Dinges opened Margaux and Max in 2014 after losing her job, saying the idea all started with a pair of earrings in her kitchen. Since then she has opened a brick-and-mortar store full of high-end pieces that are previously loved and cost a fraction of the price.

Just a few days before the pandemic, she moved into her current location in downtown Ferndale. It’s a much bigger space than she was in previously, but unfortunately, she had to close due to COVID. Trying to think of how she could still run her business during the pandemic, she had an idea: She would host a fashion show on Facebook live where people can see the garments and reserve them for a later pick-up date. The idea really took off and kept her afloat throughout the pandemic. She hosts the live shows every Thursday and Friday at 8 pm with store pick-ups of purchased goods on Wednesday.

On the show you can see mannequins modeling the various dresses, blouses, skirts, pants, jewelry, accessories, and handbags she offers in her store. She also provides styling tips, showing how to wear the pieces in a variety of ways. The models range in size from 00 to 26W because “we know fab comes in all sizes, just like people come in all sizes.”

Margaux and Max is located at 224 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220.