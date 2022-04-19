How to protect your pets during mosquito season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Like it or not, it will soon be mosquito season, and as annoying as they might be, they can be very dangerous to your pet.

Anna Chrisman, from Michigan Humane, joined “Live In The D” co-host Tati Amare to explain how you can protect your pets. Plus, Chrisman introduced us to an adorable pet that needs a home.

Chrisman said heart-worm disease is primarily spread by mosquito bites, and can be potentially deadly to your pet if left untreated.

She said to make sure that you have your pet on preventatives year round here in Michigan, and to test your furry friend annually.

Michigan Humane will be offering heart worm clinics on April 23 and May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with no appointments necessary. The clinics also offer microchips and vaccines.

The Pet of the Week is Scallop, a nearly 4-month-old pit bull-terrier mix looking for a very active and energetic home, and she has been bouncing around the studio all morning.

Scallop would love a home with children who can help her run, jump, play and engage in learning. She will thrive in a home that can help train her, and maybe even introduce another dog friend.

If you are interested in adopting the Pet of the Week, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay all your standard adoption fees.

Watch the video above to learn more.