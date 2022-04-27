3 things to consider before getting new flooring

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When you think of it, no two homes are exactly alike.

What makes you feel at home may not be the same for someone else, and when it comes to flooring, you want to choose what’s right for you and your lifestyle, but where do you begin?

We spoke to Cathy Buchanan, one of the experts at Independent Carpet One, to talk about what you should consider before changing up your flooring.

Here’s what she said to consider:

How active is your room? Based on how often you use a room, you may want to consider different flooring options. Hardwood has a different level of durability when compared to laminate or carpet. For high-traffic areas, you really want to pick something that can last.

How do you want the room to feel? For places like your bedroom, you might want it to seem warm and comfy, so a plush carpet may suit that vibe. In the kitchen, you may want a very clean look and tile may be the way to go.

Ad

Who is using the room? If kids or pets frequent the room, you want to consider an option that is both durable and easy to clean.

This is a great place to start the conversation, but there are so many options and variations.

Waterproof options, for example, are not just vinyl and tile, it’s carpets too, as they have a waterproof backing protecting the padding underneath.

For more advice, sales, and the latest trends, watch the video above.

To see all that Independent Carpet One offers, its location, and to plan your visit to the showroom in Westland, click or tap here.