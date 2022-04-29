How to give your mom the gift of comfort and relaxation this Mother’s Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Mother’s Day is not far off, and it’s time to start planning how you will show the mom in your life how special she is.

Letting her sleep in and relax is always nice -- and scouting out a new luxurious mattress may be the perfect way to let her enjoy her downtime.

President of Gardner White, Rachel Stewart, said that when it comes to mattresses, you want a good selection.

She said everyone’s body is different, and taking your time to try out each mattress is vital.

Your sleep position, body type and personal preferences for materials play a huge role in choosing a mattress.

The three main types of mattress are foam, innerspring and hybrid. Each style serves a separate purpose, and there is a ton of different technology at varying price points.

The decision on a new mattress should not be made instantly, as it could directly affect quality nighttime sleep and a person’s posture, along with mental and emotional health, Smith said.

Ad

For the eco-friendly mothers, Gardner White will pick up, and recycle, your old mattress with any purchase of one of their mattresses.

There are many high-quality mattresses on their floor that are made using recycled bottles.

Gardner White Furniture has teamed up with Tempur-Pedic to give 10 hard-working Metro Detroit moms a new king-sized Tempur-Pedic Mattress.

Today is the last day to nominate your favorite mother -- and you can apply by clicking or tapping here.

Watch the video to learn more.