This local business is on a mission to put healthy food on the table

A local business in Detroit is working to make health and wellbeing more accessible.

It is called Farmacy Food and it’s located at Marygrove College.

Kwaku Osei, co-founder and CEO of Farmacy Food, and chief culinary officer Chef Phil Jones joined “Live In The D” with co-host Jason Carr to talk more about the business.

Farmacy Food is all about taking functional food and “food is medicine” to the forefront, according to Kwaku. He says they take people’s dietary information and use it to make delicious meals to support their health and well-being.

Kwaku says he was inspired to start this business because when he was working on another startup in the past, the grind and hard work caused him to have physical health experiences that were not positive. He realized the food he was consuming was not serving him and realized that he needed to refuel himself with the right stuff.

Chef Phil Jones was named the 2021 Chef of the Year by the Detroit Free Press and says what makes their meals and services special is the fact that they are with you every step of your journey. He says you can go online right now, take a survey, and they will be able to find out what your food needs are and work with you directly.

On display, the chef brought in curry chicken with sweet potatoes, green peppers, and basic rice. He says that this meal has curry and cumin for antioxidants, and gets vitamins A and C from sweet potatoes. He also brought in Chana Aloo which is a curry based out of the Caribbean and India served with fonio, which is a West-African grain that has the same nutritional content as rice.

Chef Phil also mentioned that they work closely with Planted Detroit and Brother Nature Produce for some of their salad blends because local foods are a part of who and what they are.

Farmacy Food is located on the Marygrove College campus in the Madame Cadillac building.

Watch the video above for the full interview.