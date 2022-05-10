Keep pets safe from these dangers lurking in the grass

Michigan’s beautiful wooded parks and trails are great places to spend time with our pets, but some certain bugs can put a damper on the fun and cause some serious problems.

May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month, and both humans and pets can get the disease, which is spread via ticks.

Lyme Disease symptoms can include lameness, swollen lymph nodes, loss of appetite and fatigue. Devan Bianco with Michigan Humane said pet owners should use flea and tick control product prescribed by veterinarians.

Devan also talked about an adorable puppy that needs a forever home. Boo Boo is about two months old and was described as being a little shy at times, but very sweet.

