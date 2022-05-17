Dinos, dragons and more! Here are some fun family events happening this summer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Imagine stepping back in time to the prehistoric age of dinosaurs and walking among those giant creatures.

Well, you can do it without leaving the Detroit area.

The Dino and Dragon Stroll is the largest touring event of its kind, and it is coming to Canterbury Village in Lake Orion, along with a slew of other fun activities for the whole family. Here are the details.

Dino and Dragon Stroll: Thursday, May 19 - Sunday, May 22

Canterbury Village will transform into the Mesozoic era with life-size dinosaurs and dragons. There will be more than 100 different exhibits of these animatronic creatures. The technology used to create these dinos and dragons is pretty involved, allowing for them to move their tails, and necks, blink their eyes, and even mimic breathing.

For those interested, there is a sensory-friendly session on Saturday where they will tone down the music and any lights to make it more friendly to kids who don’t like loud noises or new experiences. For those who want to ramp up the fun with light shows and fog machines, check out the “Dinos After Dark” on Saturday.

Michigan Pirates and Princess Faire: Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19

Canterbury Village is going a little Disney. You can meet Princess Joselyn, their resident princess, and enjoy others decked out in costumes.

Michigan Taco Fest: Friday, June 24 - Sunday, June 26

This event is for the foodies who love their tacos (and who doesn’t?).

This is a third annual celebration, and there will be tons of different restaurants to try and live music to listen to. You can compete in a taco-eating contest or test your mettle with a hot pepper-eating contest.

Michigan Rib Fest: Friday, July 1 - Monday, July 4

The Fifth Annual Michigan Rib Fest is returning to Lake Orion. Several restaurants will be cooking up some delicious BBQ meats while live music is playing. There will also be several fun activities for the whole family to enjoy, like animatronic bull riding, slot car racing, face painting and more.

Michigan Medieval Faire: July 16-17 and July 23-24

Canterbury Village is bringing back this festival for two weekends this year, since they sold out last year.

Take a step back in time to the Middle Ages and see knights duel it out while sipping on a flagon of beer. With several castles around the village and many street performers, it is the perfect setup for this fantasy fair.