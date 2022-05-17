Food truck serves up egg rolls with a twist

Food trucks are on a high roll these days, and one in particular is rolling out something different that might pique your interest. Egg Roll Diva is serving up egg rolls, but not with your typical fillings.

Instead, Egg Roll Diva offers a variety of options, such as Southwestern Chicken, Ground Turkey and Crab Rangoon egg rolls. The food truck’s menu also includes dessert egg rolls, like Bananas Foster.

Belinda Beard, the owner of Egg Roll Diva, said her mother came up with the recipe for their ground turkey egg roll in 1988. After she passed away, Belinda and her siblings continued to make the eggs rolls. Belinda then took the recipes on the road and created a business operating out of a food truck. Belinda said she likes being able to go to different locations and interacting with customers. You can watch the video above to hear more about Belinda’s story.

Here’s where you can find the Egg Roll Diva food truck this week:

