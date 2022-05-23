‘Fowling’ heads to the national stage

It’s a popular game that started in Metro Detroit, and now Fowling has expanded to the national spotlight.

Fowling is a mix between football, bowling and corn hole. Players have to throw a ball to try to knock down as many pins as possible on two different boards set up across from each other. The game started at the Fowling Warehouse in Hamtramck. Chris Hutt, the owner of the Fowling Warehouse, said the company has grown to have six locations across the country, including a new location that recently opened in Ypsilanti.

Fowling fans can also take the game home with them. Hutt said a portable version of Fowling has hit store shelves and is available now online.

