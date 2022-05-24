4 pet safety tips for Memorial Day weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, many people will be throwing barbecues, spending time on the lakes, or camping. Those who have furry friends may want to include them, as well.

And we want to make sure everyone has a good time, even your pets.

Devan Bianco, with Michigan Humane, returned to “Live in the D” to chat with Tati Amare about how to make the weekend exciting and safe for your pets, as well as to introduce a new cute puppy in need of a home.

Bianco offered some advice about how to keep pets safe on Memorial Day weekend:

Keep an eye on the grill food and the trash.

Use life jackets and sunscreen when out on the water or beach.

Use flea and tick prevention while camping.

Keep the emergency vet’s phone number handy.

The Pet of the Week is Relish, a 2-month-old pit bull mix who exudes puppy energy. She enjoys naps when she is not playing. An active family who takes her outside and enjoys playing with her a lot would make for the perfect home.

The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for the person who adopts Relish.

Watch the video above for the full interview.