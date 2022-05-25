Start your summer off with ice cream made in Detroit

For many Detroiters, Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, so what better way to celebrate than with a scoop of ice cream?

Have you ever tasted ice cream made from scratch? Your favorite flavors may be found at this Downtown Detroit ice cream shop.

It is called Milk and Froth, and co-owner Alexis Matteson joined “Live In The D” with Tati Amarie to share more about the ice cream shop.

In 2018, Matteson and her partner launched Milk & Froth. She said it started off as a playful idea with them looking deeper into how ice cream is made. She said surprisingly they were shocked to find out that most ice creams are made with bagged mixes, chemical stabilizer’s, emulsifiers, and flavors. So, they wanted to ditch all that stuff and take it back to basics.

The owners spent the last few years engaged in the study of ice cream, studying with local and national ice cream experts. Matteson says the inside scoop on their ice cream is the fact that they make everything from scratch. Their products take an artisanal approach to ice cream with milk, cream, sugar, and egg yolks which she says makes a more fragile product and needs to get into the freezer quickly. They also have a heavy focus on non-dairy vegan options as well.

When the business first started out, it was a popular ice cream truck, but now they have a brick-and-mortar storefront in Downtown Detroit. She says having the truck was amazing because they could pull up at the biggest events in the city and reach a wide range of people at once. However, she says with the shop they are open every day and can offer a lot more flavors to their customers. She added that their pints of ice cream are now available in grocery stores as well.

Some of the popular flavors include Honeycomb, which includes a honey ice cream with a honeycomb brittle mixed in. The Roasted Strawberry is non-dairy and is made with a coconut cream base with roasted strawberries. The Pecan Brittle is their spruced up take on butter pecan which is infused with homemade pecan butter and brown sugar pecan brittle. Matterson says the Sea Salt Butter Cake is the most popular and is a lightly salted ice cream with gooey butter cake and butter scotch sauce swirl.

Milk & Froth is located at 535 Griswold Street in Detroit.

