Catch some major summer vibes at this seafood boil restaurant on the water

From tropical drinks to their mouthwatering seafood, The Beach Tiki Bar and Boil in Walled Lake will have you feeling like you’re on vacation.

That was the point, says Executive Chef Dylan Yacoub, who describes the place as having a Tiki theme and a relaxed vibe. The large restaurant is located right on Walled Lake with two big patios, one covered, one not, and a large Tiki-themed bar inside.

However, the beach theme came after they decided on their flagship dish, a seafood boil. The dish is very popular down south, particularly in the New Orleans area, but Yacoub says it wasn’t widely available around here.

A seafood boil is comprised of a variety of seafood, typically crawfish, along with potatoes, corn, and andouille sausage, all boiled with a garlicky lemon butter sauce with a good helping of Cajun spices. It truly is the sauce that makes the dish, and it is near impossible not to make a mess as you eat it. They even provide you with a bib.

At The Beach, you get to pick which seafood you want in it, and it is all served by the pound. They offer lobster, jumbo shrimp, crawfish, king crab, peel & eat Shrimp, and mussels. They also have a choice of three sauces - garlic butter, lemon pepper, Cajun, or Tiki (a mix of all three). It is also served with Spanish rice to eat with it.

Besides the boils, they have a selection of pizzas, burgers, other seafood, and New Orleans favorites.

For more information, watch the full video above.

The Beach Tiki Bar and Boil is located at 142 E. Walled Lake Drive in Walled Lake.