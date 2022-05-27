Five ideas to keep your kids occupied for hours this summer

With Memorial Day Weekend marking the unofficial start of summer, family’s can’t wait to get the summer activities started. Today on “Live In The D”, Tati spoke with James Zahn, senior editor at The Toy Insider, to give us a sneak peak at some of the toys your kids will get hours of fun time with.

Summer temperatures are rolling through our state one one thing the kids may want to do is cool down. There are toys out there that can help like the Icee Ice Cream Machine. James says you and the family can make soft-serve ice cream in your own home. Each batch takes about 40 minutes to make with simple ingredients.

“Jurassic World Dominion” is coming to theaters June 9th, and Toy Monster Manufactures released Jurassic World Captivz Dominion Edition toys that are both educational and fun. Kids will get a chance to dig and discover different pre-historic creatures. The dinosaurs and the eggs are collectables. One cool aspect of these toys are the slime inside!

Next is a toy that will get kids outside and use a little imagination and picnic fun. The Shapes and Sharing Picnic Basket from Leapfrog is a play basket with a shape sorter on top. The shapes are foods that are very colorful and the basket comes with a picnic blanket. James says the toy even teaches manners with the audio cues.

The Koosh ball is making a comeback with the new Koosh Flingshot. This toy is great for indoor and outdoor play, and could be an option of something to take during traveling this summer. James says the Koosh balls were popular in the ‘90′s and PlayMonster has revamped the toy by adding the ball to a slingshot.

The last toy on James’ list is the Hape Scoot Around Balance Bike. James says this bike is a wooden balance bike that helps kids to learn how to balance. The Scoot Around Bike came out this year and parents will be excited because when the time comes for a bigger bike, they are ready to rock and roll!

To see the toys James Zahn recommends for kids this summer, watch the video above.