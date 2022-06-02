How does grilling or cooking ‘on a rock’ even work?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s grilling season, and while that may conjure up images of flames on an outdoor BBQ, there’s a whole other way to experience the seared-in flavors that come with grilling.

Have you ever grilled on a black rock?

You might have seen videos of this culinary experience on TikTok.

Jeff Cox, the director of operations at Black Rock Bar and Grill, joined Tati Amare on “Live In The D” to demonstrate how to cook on these unique rocks.

Cox said their restaurants use black volcanic granite stones that are 755 degrees.

Cooking on these stones helps to sear-in all the juices in a steak, Cox added.

When cooking on a rock, Cox added, it’s important to consider steak selection, seasoning, sauce and the sear.

Veggies can also be cooked on a stone. To see a demonstration of cooking on a black rock, watch the video above.