A simple way to add some zip to your cooking

Looking to add some zip to your cooking? It may be easier than you think.
The Original ZipSauce can make it super easy for you.
The owner, Michael Esshaki, and his assistant, Angel LaCoursiere, joined “Live in the D” with Tati Amare to show us some recipes.
According to Esshaki, ZipSauce came out in 1939 as a steak topping sauce. He said as years went on, about 20 people started using it and he owned a restaurant. He then created a sauce to put in a retail package, trademarked the name and put it in a bottle to sell in retail stores.
Esshaki demonstrated a few easy recipes using his sauce.
Corn
- Take one piece of corn and lace it with ZipSauce and butter.
- Roll it in Cotija cheese
- Add Mrs. Dash Fiesta Lime Seasoning Blend on top
Pasta
- One cup of heavy whipping cream
- Half cup of ZipSauce
- One and a half cups of parmesan cheese
- Dump in on any type of pasta
- Mix it in and it’s done
Steak
- Melt the butter and the ZipSauce together
- Add it on top
Lamb chops
- Marinate lamp chops over night in ZipSauce
- Put butter in the pan and cook them to your liking
Vegetables and Mushrooms
- Mix the vegetables into ZipSauce
- Add black pepper and garlic
When cooking with ZipSauce, Esshaki says the most important thing is to make sure you do not boil the sauce.
The Original Zip Sauce is sold in the store listed below:
- Kroger
- Meijer
- Valucenter Markets
- Market Square
- Market Fresh
- Nino Salvaggio’s
- Papa Joe’s
- Vince and Joes
- Westborn Markets
- Hollywood Markets
- Superland Market
- Mini Market Meats
- Colasanti’s
- Johnny Pomodoro’s
- Long Lake Market
- Fresh Farms Market
- Village Market
For more recipes like these and to find the nearest store nearest you visit the ZipSauce website.
Watch the video above for the full interview.