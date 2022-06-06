A simple way to add some zip to your cooking

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking to add some zip to your cooking? It may be easier than you think.

The Original ZipSauce can make it super easy for you.

The owner, Michael Esshaki, and his assistant, Angel LaCoursiere, joined “Live in the D” with Tati Amare to show us some recipes.

According to Esshaki, ZipSauce came out in 1939 as a steak topping sauce. He said as years went on, about 20 people started using it and he owned a restaurant. He then created a sauce to put in a retail package, trademarked the name and put it in a bottle to sell in retail stores.

Esshaki demonstrated a few easy recipes using his sauce.

Corn

Take one piece of corn and lace it with ZipSauce and butter.

Roll it in Cotija cheese

Add Mrs. Dash Fiesta Lime Seasoning Blend on top

Pasta

One cup of heavy whipping cream

Half cup of ZipSauce

One and a half cups of parmesan cheese

Dump in on any type of pasta

Mix it in and it’s done

Steak

Melt the butter and the ZipSauce together

Add it on top

Lamb chops

Marinate lamp chops over night in ZipSauce

Put butter in the pan and cook them to your liking

Vegetables and Mushrooms

Mix the vegetables into ZipSauce

Add black pepper and garlic

When cooking with ZipSauce, Esshaki says the most important thing is to make sure you do not boil the sauce.

The Original Zip Sauce is sold in the store listed below:

Kroger

Meijer

Valucenter Markets

Market Square

Market Fresh

Nino Salvaggio’s

Papa Joe’s

Vince and Joes

Westborn Markets

Hollywood Markets

Superland Market

Mini Market Meats

Colasanti’s

Johnny Pomodoro’s

Long Lake Market

Fresh Farms Market

Village Market

For more recipes like these and to find the nearest store nearest you visit the ZipSauce website.

Watch the video above for the full interview.