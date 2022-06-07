Celebrate 10 years of Michigan fashion

This week, one of the biggest and most anticipated interactive fashion events featuring festive couture wear, returns to the runway in Detroit.

We’re talking about Michigan Fashion Week, which some consider to be the most powerful event in the Midwest fashion industry.

Loren Hicks, the founder and CEO of Michigan Fashion Week, and public relations representative Tiffany Sims joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss the event.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Michigan Fashion Week. Hicks says she created this event to showcase the prestigious talent in fashion design, modeling, and fashion photography in the Midwest and Detroit.

“It’s a Jungle Out There” is this year’s theme, and Hicks says the main event will feature the latest, trendiest fashions with lots of color and festive wear. She also says that they will feature over 30 vendors, businesses, and services.

Sims debuted two models dressed in designs that will be featured in the fashion show. First, she discussed The Mybiya Collection, which is dedicated to bringing colors and styles to your wardrobe through the use of African-inspired fabric. Brooklyn was dressed in a Mybiya Collection dress and necklace.

Ad

Then she introduced Veena, who was dressed in a dress by Designs by Archana, a woman who creates paintings and artistic pieces that she brings to life. The model wore a dress inspired by her abstract art, which she paired with a lovely hair piece made of human hair by Kevin Carter’s with the Artistry of Hair called “The Tropical Passion”, and a necklace from CNG Boutique.

Michigan Fashion Week is a week-long event series. The main event will take place on Friday, June 10 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Eastern Market.

For more information visit Michigan Fashion Week’s website.

Watch the video above for the full interview.