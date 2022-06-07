How to prep your home for your new pet cat

Live In The D: How to prep your home for your new pet

With school getting out and having the family home more, this is a great time to consider adopting a pet.

June happens to be “Adopt A Cat” month, so why not consider adding a loveable cat to the family?

Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane joined “Live in the D”'s Tati Amare to share some great ways to prep your home for your new cat’s arrival. Bianco also introduced us to a pet kitten who needs a loving home.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), over two million cats were adopted in 2019.

Bianco said June is a good time to adopt a cat because it is kitten season, and a lot of shelters are filled with cats and kittens coming in. She added that Michigan Humane finds loving homes for thousands of cats every year.

If you are interested in adopting a new cat, Bianco provided some advice on how to prep your home:

Provide a specific place for them and don’t let them roam right away

Food and water bowl

Appropriate cat food

Litter box

Soft, comfortable bed

Sturdy scratching post

Pet brush

Cat carrier

Cat toys

The Pet of the Week is Pico, a sweet two-month-old kitten. He will be a good fit in any home. However, he is young and needs time to settle in. If you have other pets, make sure to do a slow introduction, and if you have small kids, make sure they understand that he will not want to be picked up and held all the time.

If you are interested in adopting the Pet of the Week, The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today’s furry friend.