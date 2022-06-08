Cool down this summer with a traditional Korean dessert!

The summer heat can have everyone looking for a way to cool down, and a frozen treat is a great way to do it. While ice cream may come to most people’s minds, why not try something different? Bingsu is a Korean dessert made from shaved ice, drizzled with condensed milk, and finished with various toppings like fresh fruit, cereal, marshmallows, sweet red beans, candy, and more.

You can try this tasty treat at Myomee, a coffee and dessert cafe inside New Seoul Plaza in Southfield.

Jason Carr spoke with Lina Yi, one of the owners, about all the delicious treats, and fun new things happening at New Seoul Plaza.

Yi’s family took over the space in 2017 and redeveloped the entire property. Initially, it hosted three restaurants under one roof, a Korean BBQ joint named Daebak, a classic Korean restaurant called Jinji, and Myomee, the coffee and dessert cafe. During the pandemic, they switched some things around and in the old Jinji space they opened up a Korean pop-up store. In the future, they plan to open a Korean grocery store as well, which will be called Tiger Market.

At Myomee they have about 7 different types of bingsu to choose from. Their base is made from frozen whole milk and sugar, shaved to be a fluffy snow-like consistency.

The most traditional one is called Injeolmi, which is topped with grain powder, toasted sliced almonds, homemade sweet red bean, mochi, and condensed milk. If you want to try something really colorful, check out their Unicorn Rainbow bingsu with fruity pebbles, fresh fruits, strawberry puree, and mochi. The Strawberry Matcha bingsu features fresh strawberries, organic matcha sauce, and that homemade strawberry puree again, along with homemade sweet red bean, and mochi. The most popular one, however, is their Strawberry Shortcake bingsu with fresh strawberry, crushed vanilla Oreos, strawberry puree, and mochi.

These desserts are all quite big and are meant to be shared by 3-4 people, though you can always enjoy one to yourself if you wish.

Bingsu is very popular in Korea, especially in the summertime. Yi recalls always having bingsu when they went to Korea every summer, so the dessert is very nostalgic for her, and they wanted to share it with the people of Detroit.

Also at the cafe, you can find some Korean grocery items and ramen, that are tough to find anywhere else locally.

If you are a fan of K-Pop, you should check out their pop-up store which opened on April 30th. The store is a collaboration with K-Pop Station out of LA, which has lots of different K-Pop merch, albums, and Korean beauty products. There you will find items that show your love for BTS, BlackPink, Seventeen, and other Korean groups.

The pop-up store also hosts many fan events for different K-pop groups. This Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., they will be hosting a BTS anniversary event where there will be giveaways, dancing, good music, and specialty drinks.

New Seoul Plaza is located at 27566 Northwestern Highway in Southfield.