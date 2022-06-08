Keep the kids engaged this summer with art

Summer break is approaching and what better way to encourage the kids to stay creative and occupied than with an art day camp.

The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center offers summer classes for kids and adults with workshops that focuses on different techniques, and a chance to explore different galleries for inspiration.

The art center is celebrating their 65th year this summer and they are all about “Art For All”. From pre-school to adults, the center offers classes, exhibits, and events that are all about the arts.

Summer camps begin June 20 for pre-school to high school kids. From ceramics to fashion design, the art center offers a wide range of options.

Today on “Live In The D”, Annie Velgerderen, the President and CEO of the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center, chatted with Jason Carr about the endless possibilities the center has to offer, and she gave Jason a quick lesson on a fun art project the kids can do at home.

Notan is a form of Japanese art. The term Notan means “light and dark” and it focuses on the negative and the positive contrast of only the colors black and white. Annie says this form of art is great to do as a family. Little kids with safety scissors can create something special with two sheets of paper and glue! Annie also says Notan can give an artist an opportunity and an idea of abstract art.

If it is a rainy day and the kids would like to complete an art project, the center has children’s art activity kits. There are 10 different ideas, and all the supplies included, for $15!

To watch Jason complete his Notan art project, and to learn more about the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center, watch the video above.