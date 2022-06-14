Have you tried the local grilled cheese Oprah and Gayle King raved about?

Who doesn’t like a good grilled cheese sandwich? Cafe Muse in Royal Oak made a big splash with its own take on the American classic. It was named one of the best by Esquire Magazine in 2008 and quickly grabbed the attention of Oprah and Gayle King.

So what makes this grilled cheese so different? Well, according to Executive Chef and Owner, Greg Reyner the combination of cheeses he uses has a lot to do with it. He piles on mozzarella, Fontina, and Havarti to make his signature cheese blend and pairs it with grilled tomatoes, fresh basil, and a bit of honey for some sweetness.

The buzz Cafe Muse got after The Oprah Winfrey Show allowed them to upgrade from their small 20-seat location to their larger spot at 418 S. Washington Avenue.

Greg Reyner opened Cafe Muse with his partner David Smith back in 2006. This gay-owned cafe celebrated 16 years in business this march, surviving two recessions and a pandemic, and Reyner says the ride has been “hard, it’s been great, it’s been rewarding, it’s been challenging. "

Besides their grilled cheese, they have lots of breakfast and lunch items on the menu, and of course, some creative cocktails to go with them. Inspired by his classical training, Chef Reyner has a very European influence, focusing on fresh, local ingredients, and not shying away from butter or heavy cream. Favorites include their lemon ricotta pancakes with homemade blueberry maple syrup and their smoked salmon scramble with gruyere and chives.

For the full interview, watch the video above.