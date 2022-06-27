Midwest’s largest rib festival returns to Michigan

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ribs anyone?

The 5th annual Michigan Rib Fest kicks off this Friday in Lake Orion.

The event, which is produced by the non-profit Friends of the Castle and CV events, will take place on 2 sites this year: the 21-acre Canterbury Village and the Wildwood Amphitheater located across the street.

With this year’s expansion, the event will be bigger than ever. Patrons will enjoy live music with some of the region’s most impressive talent performing a range of different genres, face painting and of course ribs!

Some of the top rib masters in the country will be serving up their best dishes.

The event also features fun and games for the entire family, monster truck rides, pig and wiener dog races, specialty cocktails and much more.

All the fun starts Friday, July 1 and runs through Monday, July 4.

Canterbury is located at 2369 Joslyn Ct, Lake Orion, MI 48360

For tickets, hours and more information about the Michigan Rib Fest click here