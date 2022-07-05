Transforming art into clothing

What starts as a stoke of paint on a blank canvas for artist Samaiyah Abdur-Rahman, transforms into wearable fashion.

“My art transformed into clothing because I love to see art in motion, I love to bring art to life,” Samaiyah told Tati Amare.

Samaiyah is not only an artist and designer, she also gives back to the community. She hosts art workshops for Detroit students, and says sharing her talent in the community is very important.

