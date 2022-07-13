Taking art to the streets

Art festivals are popular in the Metro Detroit area this time of year, but one art fest is unique because it will feature street artists. The Berkley Street Art Fest is happening this Saturday and you can help create a masterpiece.

Joining Jason on today’s episode of “Live In The D”, is Darlene Rothman, the Executive Director of the Berkley Chamber of Commerce and Artist, Daniel Cascardo.

The festival began five years ago as a chalk festival and has now turned into a chalk contest. Family’s can bring their kids to take part in creating art along side the street artists. There will be artists with vendor booths selling artworks and supporting non-profits as well.

The Berkley Street Art Fest differs from other art festivals because of the interactive component. Daniel Cascardo will be one of the artists featured at the festival with his unique abstract art that will allow people to color in the white spaces.

Daniel created a special piece for Tati and Jason that will be showcased at the festival with the Live In The D logo.

Darlene said artists still have a chance to sign up on their website and can also sign up the day of the festival.

For more information about the Berkley Street Art Fest, watch the video above.