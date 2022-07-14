She’s a 5-time Grammy Award winner and will be in Detroit this Friday

Dionne Warwick’s career has spanned decades and her songs have become legendary. She also was awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in 2019 and was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

The singing icon returns to Detroit’s Music Hall this Friday night. “Live In The D” host Tati Amare spoke with Warwick ahead of her show about her upcoming performance, and being the Queen of Twitter.

When asked what she loves about coming to the D, Warwick said Detroit has always been very good to her. It is one of the first cities that played her recordings back in the 1960′s. Because of that, Dionne has a warm place for the city of Detroit in her heart.

Warwick says she is motivated by doing what she loves. Her passion for being on stage and singing her iconic songs is because she gets to witness her faithful fans show up for her wherever she goes.

Tati asked her about her recent appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in December. SNL created a skit where cast member Ego Nwodim portrayed Dionne. The singer shocked fans by popping up on the show and said it was a so much fun.

Dionne is known for her hilarious tweets and she told Tati she has the best time on the social platform because she loves to laugh.

To see Tati’s full interview with Dionne Warwick, watch the video above.