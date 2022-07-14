65º

Stadium Food Bracket: Vote in the final round -- hot dogs vs. pizza

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Brackets, Live in the D, Food, Stadium Food Bracket
Stadium Food Bracket. (WDIV)

Hot dogs. Peanuts. Cotton candy. You know the legendary food items of American sports stadiums.

Well now we’re pitting them all against each other in the Stadium Food Bracket. Which snack is the best of them all?

We picked our favorite 16 food items, with hot dogs and peanuts serving as our top two seeds. But now we’re down to the final round -- the last two standing are hot dogs and pizza.

Get your vote in and wait for a winner to be announced on Friday during Live in the D at 10 a.m. on Local 4.

Prizes: Just by voting, you’ll be entered to win a $100 gift card to Jax Car Wash (four in each round) and one grand prize of $500! Thanks to our sponsor, FanDuel Sportsbook -- Make your first bet risk free up to $1,000.

Vote in the final round of the Stadium Food Bracket below:

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

