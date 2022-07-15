Three new movies to watch this weekend

Grab some popcorn and get ready to go to the movies.

Today’s Reel Talk features three new films, but they may not be big enough to dethrone the “God of Thunder” from the top spot at the box office.

Greg Russell joined Jason Carr on “Live in the D” to discuss the new movies.

Let’s start with a movie about a dress, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.” It’s about a lady who works as a domestic housekeeper in England and has always wanted to own a Christian Dior gown. Because it is time for her to retire, she heads to Paris in search of the perfect dress. Greg gives this film three and a half reels out of five and says that it is a charming film.

Next up is a new animated film titled “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” in which Mel Brooks voices one of the characters. In this film, Michael Cera plays a dog who is sent to a town to protect cats from an enemy who is attempting to attack them. There are numerous references to Mel Brooks films, as well as adult humor, in this film, which Greg gives four out of five reels.

Finally, the new movie “Where the Crawdads Sing,” which is based on a best-selling book, has already got people talking because of Taylor Swift’s song in the trailer. Greg describes the film as being about a young girl whose family abandoned her in the North Carolina marshes, leaving her to grow up on her own. When she becomes a teen, she goes into town, and everyone looks at her weirdly because she was the “marsh girl.” However, she develops a romantic relationship with this man, and he is killed, and everyone in town blames her. Although it has a low rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Greg has heard from friends that the ladies enjoy it because it closely follows the book.

