This Italian market has an amazing restaurant in the back

Just past the fresh produce, next to the gelato counter in the back of the Plymouth Cantoro Market is an Italian trattoria. There, in the airy, yet industrial restaurant, they serve up gourmet dishes from Italian favorites to some more contemporary takes.

Now, the Cantoro name has been tied to Italian food and ingredients for quite a while. The owner, Mario Fallone, first came to America with his mother in the 1950s. He was born in the small town of San Elia, Italy, and did not have much when he came to the USA. After working hard for years, he bought the Cantoro Italian Market from the original owner in 1968. Six years later he opened another Cantoro Market on Middlebelt, which is still popular today.

The markets are very specialized, with Fallone importing many food, wine and ingredients directly from Italy.

They opened the Plymouth Cantoro Market in 2014, but believe it or not, the restaurant was not a part of the original plan.

Initially, they planned to make a coffee shop so that people could enjoy an espresso with food from the bakery, but midway through the buildout they changed their minds and redesigned the layout to fit an Italian restaurant.

With wall-to-wall windows, two bars, and a few fireplaces the restaurant has a modern yet cozy feel.

Some of the dishes on the menu can be found in the neighboring market, like their tagliatelle bolognese ( the pasta is in their fresh pasta counter, and they have a whole selection of house-made sauces), while others can only be found at the restaurant. House favorites include their Saltimbocca Alla Romana, which is veal tenderloin medallions wrapped in fontina cheese and prosciutto, topped with a sage demi-glace, and served with Yukon gold potatoes and green bean almondine. You should also save room for their dessert, like their traditional tiramisu, with espresso and coffee liqueur-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, and cocoa powder.

For the full story and a look at the menu, watch the video above.

Cantoro Trattoria is located at 15550 North Haggerty Road in Plymouth.

