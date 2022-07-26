The teal is coming back for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are bringing back a uniform from the 1990s for the upcoming season, which you could say is coming out of retirement.

Today on “Live In The D,” former Detroit Piston Jerry Stackhouse joined the show to discuss the resurgence of the famous teal jerseys.

Stackhouse is ecstatic about the teal outfits from his era, which was in the late 1900s and early 2000s. He is also excited that the young men will get to experience it, and he adds that the fans wanted it back.

The teal hue, according to a former Piston, serves as a bridge between the team’s “bad boy” era and its 2004 championship season. He says that he got to learn what it meant to be a Detroit Piston by sitting in the locker room with players like Joe Dumars and Rick Mahorn.

As Vanderbilt University’s head coach, Stackhouse says he enjoys teaching and the chance of his players catching lightning. The opportunity to impart his knowledge and experience to those young men is one of the most rewarding aspects of his job, he adds.

The “new” teal uniforms and the entire interview may be seen in the video above.