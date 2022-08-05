Enjoy blues, brews and BBQ all at one festival

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

You can listen to some great blues music, sip on a cold beer and dig into some delicious BBQ this weekend at a big festival in Westland.

The big Blues, Brews and Barbecue festival will fill Thomas H. Brown Central Park on Ford Road. Westland Mayor Bill Wild said the event is back and bigger than ever.

Barbeque lovers can experience dishes like ribs, pulled pork, chopped chicken and more from a variety of vendors, including Hogz Backyard BBQ. You can wash down the barbeque with a selection of IPAs, summer drinks, seltzers and domestic beers. A lineup of musical acts will add to the entertainment, including a performance from the “Queen of Blues” Thornetta Davis.

Admission to Blues, Brews and Barbecue is free. Festivities begin Friday, August 5th at 5 p.m. General admission begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 6th. You can find out more information about the festival by watching the video above or by clicking or tapping here.