Rock out to the band that was recommended by a familiar face

Music Monday had us rocking this morning on “Live In The D” with a band that was recommended by Local 4′s Rhonda Walker who says she’s seen this band play on numerous occasions.

Jason Carr was joined by two band members of Frame 42. Lead singer Ava Morris and lead guitarist Michael Farmer talked to Jason about their EP, Undercroft.

Morris tells Jason Frame 42 is a rock band who formed together about 6 years ago. Before the band was created, the members took music lessons under a woman named Deb Barber. The music teacher suggested they would sound amazing as a band and that led to Frame 42 being formed. Morris says the band’s influences include The Beatles, funk inspired sounds, metal and classic rock.

The album is titled Undercroft, and it originates from Frame 42 practicing in the basement of a church. The EP features material they wrote over the years, and the idea is to notice a change within the songs from start to finish. As you listen to the album in full, Morris says you can hear the transformation of their sound.

For more information about Frame 42 and their album Undercroft, visit their website.

To listen to “The Middle” preformed live in studio, watch the video above.