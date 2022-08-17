Stay hydrated with superfoods

Summer is slowly coming to an end, but with the last few weeks of hot weather, it is still important to focus on staying hydrated. Health and fitness expert, Jody Trierweiler appeared on “Live In The D” today to show that plain water isn’t the only way to stay hydrated.

Trierweiler says people can get dehydrated so quickly and easily, that it is estimated 75% of adults are dehydrated. She says there are many ways to figure out if you are feeling dehydrated. One way to tell is by hunger. It doesn’t necessarily mean your body is craving a food, it could be that you are thirsty.

Trierweiler suggested some foods that can help you stay hydrated: cucumbers, tomatoes, watermelon and strawberries.

From Trierweiler’s garden, she made an easy snack to encourage hydration. A skewer of feta cheese, strawberries, watermelon and basil. The recipe is light, and easy for anyone to create at home for a snack.

For a drink beyond water, Trierweiler created something called “magic lemonade”. Her recipe includes: juiced lemon, blue butterfly pea flower powder, which is rich in antioxidants, and water. When adding an acid to the blue pea powder, the liquid changes color. Trierweiler says this can be a fun activity for the kids to keep them engaged and hydrated too.

Lastly, a cool trick you can do to check if you are dehydrated is by pinching the top of your index finger. If the skin stays pinched, that is a sign of dehydration.

For more information about how to stay hydrated, and other health and fitness advice, you can go to jodysfitlife.com.

To see how you can stay hydrated, watch the video above.