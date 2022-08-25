Get ready for music, food and art in Southwest Detroit

If you’re looking for a festival that has music, art, food and celebrates the community, then you might want to check out Southwest Fest in Detroit, which offers a festive combination of all of these things.

Gabriel Duran, who is one of the event organizers, described Southwest Fest as a free large-scale arts and culture festival in Southwest Detroit. He says the festival demonstrates how powerful collective organizing within a community can be. He also says the festival serves as a model to demonstrate how important it is to keep intergenerational relationships alive.

Southwest Fest will showcase dozens of music artists, including Gabriel Duran, Neena Roe, Siena Liggins, and Forever Golden. Other entertainment will include food from a variety cultures. The festival also features more than 100 vendors, including artists.

Southwest Fest will be held from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, at the Senate Theater in Detroit. Watch the video above to learn more about the festival and to hear Gabriel Duran perform during his appearance on “Live In The D”.