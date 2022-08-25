Support Michigan businesses, enjoy Reggae, and get creative with Lego

We have just one more weekend before the big Labor Day holiday weekend to get out and enjoy some fun happenings around the D! Labor Day is the unofficial end to Summer, but you can still get out and enjoy what’s left of the season. There are plenty events happening around Detroit for just about everyone.

Kicking off Friday, August 26, is the Michigan Made Festival at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. The 3rd annual event will showcase all the great things about our state. Guests can purchase crafts, art, jewelry and home-made goods all with a Michigan theme. There will also be food, beer, cider, entertainment, kids activities, and more. The fest runs through Sunday.

Now over to Downtown Detroit, its Beacon Park’s “End of Summer” concert on Saturday. Headlining the Reggae themed concert is Grammy Award nominated artist Skip Marley, who’s the grandson of the late Bob Marley. Joining Skip will be Reggae and Fusion artist Etana. A DJ spinning reggae tunes will kick things off starting at 6 p.m..

Ad

In Belleville, Debucks Sunflower Fest is still going on. You have just 2 more weekends to enjoy the fest. Guests will be able to pick from a sea of flowers with more than 2 million blooms. There’s also food and more than 12 attractions for the kiddos. The fest happens Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m..

Now here’s an event you can enjoy from home. The Northville District Library will explore the vast history of the brightly colored building blocks that most of us grew up with. Participants will learn some fun facts about Lego, like the toy having a Danish history, and the brick in its present form was launched in the 1950′s. The event happens Saturday from1 p.m. - 3 p.m..