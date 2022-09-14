Eastern Market After Dark returns after two years

For the first time in two years, a fun event will begin as the lights go down in Detroit.

It’s called Eastern Market After Dark, and the marketing director, Lonni Thomas, as well as two of the vendors who will be there, LeAnn Crouch of Twisted Willow Soap, and Charity Green of Charity x Design, joined “Live In The D” with co-host Tati Amare to talk about it.

Following a two-year break, Thomas said that the Eastern Market is collaborating with Design Core Detroit on this event for the Detroit Month of Design, which is all about activating the district at night on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

After Dark vendor Crouch says she began as a Twisted Willow Soap as a soap company but transitioned to an organic apothecary after becoming ill. She wished to remove chemicals from bath and body products. They sell a variety of personal care items, such as deodorant, sprays, muscle rubs, and more.

Green describes Charity X Designs as a men’s and women’s sustainable fashion brand. She repairs and repurposes clothes that would otherwise be discarded because they are torn, stained, or ripped. She does this to raise environmental awareness through the pieces she creates.

Eastern Market also has two more Tuesday markets open till the end of the month. Under Shed 2, Thomas describes it as a smaller version of Saturday’s with a little bit of everything Michigan-grown. She adds that you can get peppers, peaches, Michigan cherries, and more on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m..

For additional information about After Dark and Tuesday Markets, go to the Eastern Market website.

Watch the video above to see the full interview.