5 fun activities to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

The North American International Auto Show runs through the end of the weekend, and along with that, there are plenty of other events happening around the D that you and your family could check out.

🎭 Let’s start in Detroit, where it’s ‘Youth Design Community Free Day’ at the Michigan Science Center this Saturday. This will feature activities with “Shakespeare In Detroit”, the “Detroit Zoological Society”, and “Edible Wow.” Guests can also see demonstrations of the technology of lightning, the science of sound, and a feature on sewing and stitching fabric. Some tickets will be available for walk-ups on a first come first served basis.

🏎️+☕Also in Detroit this weekend, hot rod enthusiasts may want to roll out to the Motown Museum. It’s called Cars and Coffee Detroit and it’s in partnership with the Competition Corvette Club of Michigan. The event will be at the newly opened Rocket Plaza in front of Hitsville USA. It’s open to the public and runs from 9 AM to 1 PM on Saturday.

✋ In Allen Park, they are hosting a Made In Michigan Festival with more than 100 vendors. All kinds of items will be available from euchre boards to Michigan shaped Adirondack chairs. They also have food trucks, snack vendors, Michigan craft beer vendors, a kid zone, and more. It runs Friday through Sunday on Allen Road between Southfield and Roosevelt in Allen Park.

🧱 You can be a kid again and let your imagination run free at “Brick World” at the Suburban Collection Showplace. This event features all things “Lego” and “Duplo.” There are model Lego figures, building areas, and live demonstrations of Lego creations. This happens Saturday and Sunday, and tickets are $16 at the door or $14 in advance. Did you know the plural for Lego is Lego Bricks - not Legos?

🍽️ Finally, go on a flavor food trip this weekend at the “Flava Fest” in Detroit. This ticketed event will give you a taste of Detroit’s best African and Caribbean restaurants such as Kola Lounge and Jerk Turf. One ticket gets you two food samples and a drink sample. There will also be music, dancing, and games. This happens Sunday from 1 to 6 PM at the Music Hall Amphitheater.

Watch the video above for more details.