Get creative with calligraphy

How about a night of cocktails and fancy lettering? There are classes that will teach you the basics of modern calligraphy with a pointed dip pen and ink, perfect if you’re a fan of stationery art, a do-it-yourself bride-to-be, or just a crafty person.
The events are called “Sip & Script,” and one of the calligraphy instructors, Suki Liu, came on “Live in the D” with co-host Tati Amare to talk more about the events and illustrate the writing.
“Sip & Script” is a fun way to incorporate modern calligraphy into your everyday life,” Liu said.
According to Liu, “Sip & Script” has calligraphers across the country who work with fun local venues to host the classes, and she says with a drink in hand, it makes it more approachable and laid back.
Special utensils, such as a pen holder with a flexible metal tip known as a nib, are required to create beautiful letters. When you press down on the nib, the flexible tines open up. This makes the thick lines that are used in calligraphy.
A few of the stroke basics that Liu covered are:
- To begin, you’ll need to dip the nib and wipe off any excess ink.
- Second, up strokes are thin lines that are drawn up the page with little to no pressure.
- Third, the magic happens on the down strokes. Put pressure on the nib as you move it down the page.
“You’ll notice a pattern of going thick down and thin when you go up,” Liu said.
Liu also runs a small business named Signed by Suki, in addition to Sip & Script. She said that she specializes in event signage, creating welcome signs, seating charts, and other items. She also makes large chalkboard menus for local businesses. To add a touch of calligraphy to the celebration, she engraves words on stainless steel champagne flutes and wine bottles.
