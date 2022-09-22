Get creative with calligraphy

How about a night of cocktails and fancy lettering? There are classes that will teach you the basics of modern calligraphy with a pointed dip pen and ink, perfect if you’re a fan of stationery art, a do-it-yourself bride-to-be, or just a crafty person.

The events are called “Sip & Script,” and one of the calligraphy instructors, Suki Liu, came on “Live in the D” with co-host Tati Amare to talk more about the events and illustrate the writing.

“Sip & Script” is a fun way to incorporate modern calligraphy into your everyday life,” Liu said.

According to Liu, “Sip & Script” has calligraphers across the country who work with fun local venues to host the classes, and she says with a drink in hand, it makes it more approachable and laid back.

Special utensils, such as a pen holder with a flexible metal tip known as a nib, are required to create beautiful letters. When you press down on the nib, the flexible tines open up. This makes the thick lines that are used in calligraphy.

A few of the stroke basics that Liu covered are:

To begin, you’ll need to dip the nib and wipe off any excess ink.

Second, up strokes are thin lines that are drawn up the page with little to no pressure.

Third, the magic happens on the down strokes. Put pressure on the nib as you move it down the page.

“You’ll notice a pattern of going thick down and thin when you go up,” Liu said.

Liu also runs a small business named Signed by Suki, in addition to Sip & Script. She said that she specializes in event signage, creating welcome signs, seating charts, and other items. She also makes large chalkboard menus for local businesses. To add a touch of calligraphy to the celebration, she engraves words on stainless steel champagne flutes and wine bottles.

For additional information, see the Sip & Script and Signed by Suki websites.

Watch the video above to see Liu and Amare practice the basic strokes of calligraphy.