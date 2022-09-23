Things are heating up in ‘Chicago’

Wednesday nights on NBC are once again heating up, now that the “Chicago,” series is back for another season. The three separate shows follow first responders on exciting, drama filled journeys in Chicago and weaves characters from the medical field, fire and police departments together.

Actors from each series spoke with “Live In The D’s” Tati Amare about what audiences can expect this season. Marlyne Barrett who plays “Maggie” on “Chicago Med,” spoke about her relationship with her not so secret daughter. Kara Killmer, also known as “Sylvie” on “Chicago Fire,” talks about her romantic partners throughout the seasons, while Amy Morton who play “Trudy Platt” on “Chicago PD,” talks about her tough characters softer side.

To see the entire interview, click video above.