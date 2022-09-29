Get a taste of Southwest Detroit restaurants

You can experience the delicious flavors of Southwest Detroit during Hispanic Heritage Month. Twenty restaurants with Latin Roots will be showcasing their food for Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week.
Each participating restaurant will feature a heritage dish that will be offered during the special event. Event co-founder Juan Carlos Dueweke-Pérez described it as 10 days of having dishes that are only offered during those 10 days.
These are the restaurants participating in Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week:
- Armando’s Mexican Restaurant
- Asty Time
- El Asador Steakhouse
- El Barzón
- El Palenque
- El Rancho
- El Rey de las Arepas
- La Jalisciense Supermardo & Taqueria
- La Cuscatleca
- La Palapa del Parian
- La Posada
- La Rosita
- La Terraza
- Las Palmas
- Los Altos
- Los Galanes
- Mariscos El Salpicon
- Taqueria El Nacimiento
- Taqueria Lupitas
- Taqueria Mi Pueblo
Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week will run from Friday, September 30th through Sunday, October 9th. A new addition to this year’s event is a food truck rally that will highlight more than 10 different food trucks. The food truck rally will be held Monday, October 3rd from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Batch Brewing Company in Detroit. Watch the video above to find out more information about Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week.