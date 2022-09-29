Get a taste of Southwest Detroit restaurants

You can experience the delicious flavors of Southwest Detroit during Hispanic Heritage Month. Twenty restaurants with Latin Roots will be showcasing their food for Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week.

Each participating restaurant will feature a heritage dish that will be offered during the special event. Event co-founder Juan Carlos Dueweke-Pérez described it as 10 days of having dishes that are only offered during those 10 days.

These are the restaurants participating in Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week:

Armando’s Mexican Restaurant

Asty Time

El Asador Steakhouse

El Barzón

El Palenque

El Rancho

El Rey de las Arepas

La Jalisciense Supermardo & Taqueria

La Cuscatleca

La Palapa del Parian

La Posada

La Rosita

La Terraza

Las Palmas

Los Altos

Los Galanes

Mariscos El Salpicon

Taqueria El Nacimiento

Taqueria Lupitas

Taqueria Mi Pueblo

Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week will run from Friday, September 30th through Sunday, October 9th. A new addition to this year’s event is a food truck rally that will highlight more than 10 different food trucks. The food truck rally will be held Monday, October 3rd from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Batch Brewing Company in Detroit. Watch the video above to find out more information about Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week.