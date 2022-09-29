With colored window frames trending, here’s how to achieve the look

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you are looking to update the appearance and style of your home, then this new trend may be for you. People are changing the color of their window frames and it is giving their homes a whole new look.

According to Adrian Beaver with Pure Energy Window Company, one of the most popular colors for window frames is black. This sleek look can really update homes that have white or cream frames that are no longer as in style.

However, if black isn’t really your color, you should not feel limited.

Beaver says they can do any color you want. it’s all about making the home unique and to your personal liking. You also don’t have to choose the same color for the whole frame. For example, you could do a black frame outside with a wood grain interior. Besides black, other trending colors include rustic bronze, dark brown, and bold dark colors in general.

If you are looking to change your window frame color, you may want to consider replacing your windows entirely, especially if they are old or worn. One of the biggest benefits to changing up the window is that newer windows are much more energy efficient than older windows. You could end up saving a lot of money on your energy bill, which can help offset the cost of the new windows.

As Beaver explained it, the more layers you have, the better insulated the window will be. All the windows at Pure Energy Window Company have three panes of glass, which really helps with energy efficiency.

Watch the video above to see before and afters of homes upgrading to a colored window frame, and to learn about a current financing deals.

